PLANS for a 24-hour automated prescription collection machine at a pharmacy in Pontypool have been lodged with Torfaen County Boough Council.

New Inn Pharmacy could see the introduction of a new service which will allow patients to collect prescriptions whenever is convenient to them.

There are fewer than 50 such machines produced by Pharmaself24 in the UK and now plans have been submitted to put one in the shopfront of the New Inn pharmacy at The Highway.

MORE NEWS:

A design and access statement for the plans says that residents were consulted before the application was submitted and there “is overwhelming support for the proposals”.

The process works by pharmacy staff dispensing medicines as normal and then loading the dispensed bags securely into the machine using barcode technology.

Patients are then notified that their prescription is ready to pick-up and they would be provided with a one-time PIN number, which they can use to collect their prescriptions.

It will allow patients to get prescriptions at any point in their day – whenever is most convenient.

The access statement says the benefits to the pharmacy would make it more efficient, will reduce queuing time and staff resources.

It says: “This allows pharmacies to spend more time with patients who need it and delivering new services, to the benefit of the community.

“In addition, the collection point also allows the pharmacy to reduce the need for home deliveries which lead to a reduction in its carbon emissions.”

The application will be decided by the council in the coming months.