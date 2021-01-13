POLICE officers have issued an arrest warrant for this man, and they have now appealed to the public for help to track him down.
Gwent Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for James Fleming, who breached his community order.
The 35-year-old is from the Caerphilly area, officers said.
Anyone with information that could help officers with this matter should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000330801.
You can also send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.