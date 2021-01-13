CORONAVIRUS testing will be continued in Blaenau Gwent this week, with three temporary test centres operating across the county.
The three sites are available for walk-up testing, and are only for residents of Blaenau Gwent who have pre-booked a test and received an appointment.
If you have symptoms of Covid-19, book a test by calling 119 or visiting www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test
Coronavirus symptoms are a new and continuous cough, a high temperature, and/or a loss of the sense of smell or taste.
Testing will be available by appointment only at the following sites:
- The car park at the rear of the High Street, Blaina, NP13 3AF – from January 13 until (and including) January 15, 9am-4pm.
- Abertillery Sports Centre, Alma Street, Abertillery, NP13 1QD – from January 16 until (and including) January 17, 9am-4pm.
- Gwent Shopping Centre, Gwent Way, Tredegar, NP22 3EJ – from January 18 until (and including) January 19, 9am-4pm.