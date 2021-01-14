TRIBUTES have been paid to a former three-time mayor of Usk who has died.

Jill Jeremiah, who was also a contributor to the Argus' Grassroots section, was described by friends as "one of Usk's most industrious and passionate butterflies".

Her friends Jenny Mee and Lorna Watkins, explaining that Mrs Jeremiah was latterly living in a nursing home in Pontypool due to ill health, has served Usk as mayor three times during her 30 years public service, ably supported by her consort and husband Haydn.

They said: "Jill organised and fundraised for the publication and printing of the pocket-size town diary at no cost to the council. She made a wonderful replica of Usk Town Clock to aid fundraising for its refurbishment.

"She worked with special needs children at Overmonnow School and as a natural progression from that, started up a youth club in Usk for all youngsters.

"She set up an extra support group for youngsters with special needs, ably supported by local volunteers."

Her two friends said: "Jill's favourite event was the Late Late Christmas Show which started as a youth club project in 1987 and ran for 15 years. It ended up with many locals willing to take part (make fools of themselves), all for charity, and have a lot of fun as well.

"She also initiated the very popular annual duck race at the cricket club.

"What with cricket club tea duties and door-to-door collecting for poppies, it's a wonder she found time to instigate the council's reindeer parade and the Christmas market.

"So thank you, Jill. Your beloved town misses you," they said.

Due to the current restrictions only close family were able to attend Mrs Jeremiah’s funeral but the streets of Usk were lined with people paying their respects.

Her funeral cortege included a procession through the Sessions House grounds where members of Usk Town Council remembered their dedicated and supportive colleague and clapped in her honour before she made her final journey through Usk.

Mayor of Usk Cllr Chris Wilkinson said: “Jill was an example to us all, a real public servant who took pride in her birthplace and put her heart and soul into serving that community.

"She was dedicated, hardworking and a joy to be around. Jill’s 30 years as a town councillor have left a lasting legacy from the town guide to the Christmas markets and reindeer parade and most of all our memories of a lovely lady who was a true friend and supportive colleague. Jill will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.”