TEN electric vehicle charging points have opened in car parks throughout Torfaen.
As part of a Gwent-wide bid for the charge points, submitted by Blaenau Gwent council, Torfaen council was awarded a share of £459,000 funding from the UK Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), to set up the points.
Across Gwent, there will be a total of 67 dual electric fast charge points installed.
The Torfaen charge points have been installed at:
- Trosnant Street Lower Car Park in Pontypool;
- Clarence Place Car Park in Pontypool;
- Station Road in Griffithstown;
- Llanyrafon Car Park in Cwmbran;
- Fairwater Square Neighbourhood Centre in Cwmbran;
- Abersychan Neighbourhood Centre in Abersychan;
- James Street Car Park in Blaenavon.
The project has also been supported by the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales.
Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for environment, said “The council is committed to making Torfaen greener, not only through our work to become a carbon neutral organisation by 2030, but also by undertaking green infrastructure initiatives such as this.
“We’re delighted that the charging points are up and running and hope they will encourage more drivers in the county to choose greener vehicles.”
The charging points have been installed and will be managed by Silverstone Green Energy.
For more information about the charging points visit the Travel and Parking section of the council’s website.