2020 was a whirlwind of a year, to say the least, and we all deserve a little something special for making it through. Because retail shopping (of the online variety) is one of the things we have to keep ourselves sane during these bizarre and uncertain months, it’s time to take a look at our favourite items to gift yourself (or your loved ones) that are bound to start your year off on the right foot. There's something here for everyone, from the wildly popular Theragun to the culty Lululemon Align leggings.

1. A soothing massage gun

What tension? Credit: Theragun

If it feels like you haven’t unclenched your jaw or relaxed your shoulders since the start of quarantine, you’re not alone. Leap into the New Year with improved range of motion, agility and sense of calm with this athlete- and personal trainer-approved percussive massage gun from Theragun. Offering up to 120 minutes of battery life, it provides a spa-quality deep tissue massage experience at the push of a button. Alternate between its four attachments to target each unique area of your body using its ergonomic handle and five speeds displayed on an OLED screen. Reviewers can’t live without this small-yet-mighty device: “This thing is life-changing. It's more powerful than I expected and the different attachment heads hit spots I didn't know I had.”

Get the Theragun Prime from Theragun for £275

2. This popular teeth whitening kit

We'll take anything that gets us to smile more. Credit: CrestThe New Year will undoubtedly bring new reasons to smile, and one of them should be your smile itself. Invest in yourself with non-slip and enamel-safe Crest 3D White Professional Effects teeth whitening strips that promise to remove up to 14 years of stains in just 30 minutes a day. For an on-demand beaming smile, use the included express treatment for one hour.

Get Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit from Crest starting at £29.95

3. This air fryer for real adults

DIY fries give us heart-eye emojis. Credit: PhilipsWe've all somehow come to the agreement that no post-2020 kitchen is complete without an air fryer. Our experts tested dozens of air fryers and found that the Philips models produced the crispiest, crunchiest and most delectable fries and chicken wings, even when it's reached capacity. It's dishwasher safe, allows you to bake, grill, roast and more.

Get the Philips Premium Air Fryer from Amazon for £169.99

4. These incredibly cosy Ugg slippers

Don't sleep on these Ugg slippers. Credit: Ugg

It's no secret that Uggs are our collective go-to boots for their soft and warm fur. But given that we'll be spending the majority of this winter indoors, it's time to treat your feet to that same royal treatment in slipper form. Coming in 39 colours, The Fluff Yeah slides with over 14,000 reviews are easy to slip on—and they stay on thanks to an elastic strap. (We even dubbed them the TK.) The men's Tasman slipper is equally a hit since they travel well outdoors and feature the same external material as the Ugg classic boot.

Get the UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper from Amazon for £86.49

Get the UGG Men's Tasman Slipper from Amazon for £90

5. This eco-friendly collapsible coffee cup

Do something great for your wallet, your planet, and your tastebuds. Credit: StojoSure, thermoses are a great alternative to disposable take-out paper cups, but they take up quite a bit of space in your bag. Opt instead for the top-rated Stojo collapsible silicone travel cup that folds into a tiny circle. The Stojo cup comes in 21 colours and three sizes, so you’re bound to find the perfect cup (or two!) for your coffee-chugging lifestyle. Of its nearly 3,000 ratings, numerous five-star reviewers say it doesn’t leak and keeps beverages hot or cold for extended periods of time. Plus, one of our editors owns it and is obsessed.

Get the Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup | Mini Collapsible Silicone Travel Cup from Amazon for £9.99

6. These fan-favourite Lululemon leggings

If it's good enough for celebrities, it's good enough for us mere mortals. Credit: Lululemon

Non-believers will tell you any old pair of generic brand leggings will do the trick in keeping you pretzel-flexible during your workouts and free of chafe. That’s because they haven’t tried the Align pant, which features a butter-soft Nulu fabric, a high-rise waist to promote light compression, and a hidden waistband pocket to store your belongings. Whether you’re lounging around the house, running errands, or looking to try an at-home yoga workout, the Align legging is an everyday essential that many of our editors can't stop buying.

Get the Align Pant “28 from Lululemon for £88

7. This calming pillow spray

Sleep soundly with the spritz of a bottle. Credit: ThisworksThe scent of lavender won’t singlehandedly make you fall asleep mid-sentence, but it just might help you drift off faster—and enjoy a deeper sleep. Made with an award-winning blend of vetivert, wild camomile, and anxiety-busting lavender, a spritz (or six!) of this aromatic spray all over your pillow, comforter, PJs and wrists will be the natural relaxant your body needs. With over 8,600 ratings on Amazon folks who’ve used it say they can’t fall asleep without it: “The scent is amazing, by far my favourite sleepy spray ever. I received a sample and fell in love so I purchased the full size. Nothing like this beautiful scent to make you feel super relaxed.”

Get thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from Amazon for £17.58

8. This comprehensive paint set with 14,000 reviews

Get lost in a new art project. Credit: Crafts 4 AllLooking to add a pop of colour into your life? Aren’t we all! This number-one best-selling paint set includes all you need to turn a blank canvas into a work of art, a ceramic piece of pottery into a giftable display item, or a wooden piece of furniture into an upcycled DIY project you can be proud to show off. Each of their brilliant paints are non-toxic, mixable, blendable, highly pigmented, and akin to professional-grade, according to reviewers. It also comes with three brushes—all you need to choose is your medium, and you’re good to go.

Get the Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set – 24 Colors from Amazon for £16.99

9. These stylish blue-light-blocking glasses

Do something great for your eyesight and your vision. Credit: Quay

The folks on your Zoom meeting might suddenly take you a lot more seriously once you’re rocking a pair of classic bookish frames, but most importantly, you’ll be doing your eyes a serious favour. Invest in a pair of Quay’s top-selling blue light glasses available in seven finishes. They’re designed to act as a barrier between your screen and your eyes, with fans claiming they can help reduce headaches and eye strain (yet to be proven, however, our experts say). Of the 2,100 reviewers, many say the glasses make them feel more put-together while boosting their work productivity. The best part? You can easily integrate your prescription (if you have one) by taking them to your optometrist.

Get the Hardwire Blue Light Glasses from Quay Australia for £39

10. A stylish yet durable pair of winter boots

Brave the outdoors in style. Credit: Dr. Martens

Let’s face it: There’s not a whole lot to do outside besides walk around. And you’re more likely to take advantage of the great outdoors when your feet are protected from the elements. With these heavy-duty yet lightweight Docs, a faux-fur lining keeps your feet warm, while a distressed oil-finished upper and WinterGrip outsole protects them from water, grit and salt. Its lightly padded insole will help ward off blisters and promote ultimate comfort, which reviewers say makes them perfect for all-day wear. Wear them up to your lower calf or roll them down for a customized look. They're currently sold out at some retailers but you can still snag them at Zappos.

Get Dr. Martens Kolbert WinterGrip Boots from Office for £110

