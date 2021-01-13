A MAN who set off a fire extinguisher at a petrol station has appeared in court.
Ross David Jones’ antics at the Esso garage in Abergavenny were captured on CCTV and tweeted by police last autumn.
The 33-year-old, of Trem y Mynydd, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £359 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
Jones pleaded guilty to criminal damage on October 11 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for driving whilst disqualified.
On Twitter, Gwent Police’s Monmouthshire Officers wrote at the time: “One of last night’s customers thought it would be a good idea to decorate the Esso Garage in #Abergavenny with a fire extinguisher only to then hide in the car wash with the pin in his pocket upon police arrival.”