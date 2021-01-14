A MAN with hepatitis C who spat at and bit a nurse and a health care support worker has avoided going straight to prison.
Richard Dean Thompson, 43, attacked the two emergency workers in Newport, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.
The defendant was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, for attacking the pair last August.
Thompson, of Chepstow Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.
The court was told there was “repeated spitting and biting … knowing he has hepatitis C”.
He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay his two victims £200 each.