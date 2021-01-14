Our camera club members have shared some fantastic close-up pictures. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Tiny: Water droplets on moss. Picture: Hannah Davies

Tiny: Water droplets on moss. Picture: Hannah Davies

South Wales Argus: Snowdrops: Pictured at Fishpond Park, Sebastopol, by Alan Phillips

Snowdrops: Pictured at Fishpond Park, Sebastopol, by Alan Phillips

South Wales Argus: Intricate: A frosty spiders web taken by Claire Connor

Intricate: A frosty spiders web taken by Claire Connor

South Wales Argus: Frost: Close-up of a pine cone by Chris Giles

Frost: Close-up of a pine cone by Chris Giles

South Wales Argus: Seeds: Rhiann Young shared this picture of a hogweed seed head

Seeds: Rhiann Young shared this picture of a hogweed seed head

South Wales Argus: Colourful: Primrose water drops balanced on a Primrose flower petal. Picture: Lyn Evans

Colourful: Primrose water drops balanced on a Primrose flower petal. Picture: Lyn Evans