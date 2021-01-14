Our camera club members have shared some fantastic close-up pictures. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Tiny: Water droplets on moss. Picture: Hannah Davies
Snowdrops: Pictured at Fishpond Park, Sebastopol, by Alan Phillips
Intricate: A frosty spiders web taken by Claire Connor
Frost: Close-up of a pine cone by Chris Giles
Seeds: Rhiann Young shared this picture of a hogweed seed head
Colourful: Primrose water drops balanced on a Primrose flower petal. Picture: Lyn Evans
