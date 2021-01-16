COUNTY Hall in Cwmbran, originally the home of Gwent County Council, was formerly opened by the Queen Mother in 1978.

A modern design for this period over seven floors, the building also contained a nuclear bunker in the basement.

However, after the discovery of 'concrete cancer' which would have cost £30 million to repair, the building was eventually demolished in 2013.

MORE NEWS:

Do you have any old pictures of Torfaen you would like to share? If so, email them to sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk with a short description and we will feature them in the newspaper.

South Wales Argus: OFFICIAL OPENING: The Queen Mother at County Hall in 1978

The Queen Mother at County Hall in 1978

South Wales Argus: DESIGN: The County Hall building n 1984

The County Hall building in 1984

South Wales Argus: MODERN: County Hall, Cwmbran

County Hall, in Cwmbran, was a very modern design at the time

South Wales Argus: WAR BUNKER: A nuclear shelter under County Hall in Cwmbran has knocked £675,000 off the site's value

A nuclear shelter under County Hall in Cwmbran knocked £675,000 off the site's value

South Wales Argus: BUSY: The County Hall offices in 1980

The County Hall offices in 1980 were very busy

South Wales Argus: GRAND: The main entrance at County Hall, Cwmbran, in 1980

The main entrance at County Hall, Cwmbran, in 1980

South Wales Argus: GOING: The demolition of County Hall in Cwmbran

The demolition of County Hall in Cwmbran