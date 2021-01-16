COUNTY Hall in Cwmbran, originally the home of Gwent County Council, was formerly opened by the Queen Mother in 1978.
A modern design for this period over seven floors, the building also contained a nuclear bunker in the basement.
However, after the discovery of 'concrete cancer' which would have cost £30 million to repair, the building was eventually demolished in 2013.
The Queen Mother at County Hall in 1978
The County Hall building in 1984
County Hall, in Cwmbran, was a very modern design at the time
A nuclear shelter under County Hall in Cwmbran knocked £675,000 off the site's value
The County Hall offices in 1980 were very busy
The main entrance at County Hall, Cwmbran, in 1980
The demolition of County Hall in Cwmbran