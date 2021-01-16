NESTLED in the Monmouthshire village of Wolvesnewton, near Chepstow, was the Model Farm and Folk Museum. On display were items of every day rural life from the reign of Queen Victoria to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, including agricultural tools, paintings and a Victorian hot bath cabinet. The museum was owned by Rex and Margaret Morton, opening in 1972 and operated for 14 years.
The Model Farm in Wolvesnewton in 1991
Visitors at the Model Farm, Wolvesnewton, in 1992
The Model Farm, Wolvesnewton, in 1986
Rex and Margaret Moreton at the Wolvesnewton Folk Museum with a Victorian 'Hot Bath Cabinet'. Picture taken in 1979
Inside the Model Farm, Wolvesnewton, in 1986
A Victorian organ at the Model Farm, Wolvesnewton, in 1979
Inside the Model Farm in 1986
Inside the Model Farm, Wolvesnewton, in 1986
The Model Farm, Wolvesnewton, in 1990
Hedging at the Model Farm Folk Museum in Wolvesnewton in 1990
John Blenkinsopp, the rocking horse maker, at the Model Farm Folk Museum examining a winnowing machine. Picture: Roger Oke
Agricultural tools on display at the Model Farm Folk Museum in Wolvesnewton
Mrs Margaret Moreton from the folk museum, Wolvesnewton, in the Victorian bedroom exhibit. Picture taken in 1979
The Model Farm, Wolvesnewton, in 1985