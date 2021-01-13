MARCUS Rashford has teamed up with Aldi to narrate an emotional animation which aims to raise awareness of child poverty, with the supermarket chain pledging to donate 10 million meals to families in need.

Brand new research from Aldi and Neighbourly reveals that food provision demand for families has increased by 71 per cent in the past six months.

The issue of child food poverty has seen a dramatic increase due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the problem is only expected to get worse, with over nine in ten (94 per cent) charity professionals anticipating that the demand for food provisions to feed hungry children, will continue to rise in 2021.

Neighbourly CEO, Steve Butterworth, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Aldi to further its commitment to supporting local communities and help make a dent in the UK’s hunger epidemic.

“I know first-hand the vast number of children that rely on our local charity partners in order to go to bed without an empty stomach, and this commitment will go a long way for the families who are struggling to put food on the table.”

To help tackle the problem, Aldi have pledged to donate 10 million meals to disadvantaged families in 2021.

And in order to raise further awareness of the issue and encourage people to help tackle it, the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket has released a heart-wrenching animation that “personifies hunger through a child’s eyes”.

The poignant film sees a young child’s relationship with ‘hunger’ in a poem by Giles Andreae.

Aldi release new animation that personifies ‘hunger’ through a child’s eyes. (Aldi)

England and Manchester United footballer and campaigner, Marcus Rashford MBE, has partnered with Aldi to narrate the emotional poem, whilst celebrated illustrator Lisa Stickley brings the story to life through the accompanying animation.

Rashford says he was happy to lend his voice after watching the short film which reminded him of himself as a child.

He said: “Reading the script for the Aldi animation I felt like I was talking about myself 10 years ago.

“This story is a reality for millions of children so, of course, I was happy to lend my voice. I'm proud to call Aldi a Founding Member of the Child Food Poverty Taskforce.

“Aldi has continued to take active steps to combat the issue of child food poverty and I would encourage everyone to get involved in their pledge to donate 10 million meals. 2021 is a time to level the playing field once-and-for-all."

Aldi’s 10 million meals pledge launches today. For more information and to donate visit the Aldi website.