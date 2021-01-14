FOUR men were warned they are facing custodial sentences after they pleaded guilty to cocaine and cannabis trafficking offences.
The defendants have all admitted to being concerned in the supply of the class A and class B drugs.
They are:
ROSS DAVIES, 18, of Graig Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly.
MITCHELL GRIFFITHS, 18, of Ty'n Y Parc, Abertridwr, Caerphilly.
CONNOR COOPER, 20, of Claude Road, Caerphilly.
CONNOR RHYS JONES, 23, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly.
The offences took place between January 1 and December 8, 2020.
Ed Mitchard represented Davies, Cooper and Jones and Susan Ferrier appeared for Griffiths.
Julia Cox was prosecuting.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Jenkins adjourned sentence for the preparation of reports but warned all four they could be facing time behind bars.
The defendants were remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced on February 3.