JANUARY can be one of the hardest times of the year for many people - and this year will be especially challenging.

With this in mind, Cwtsh, the creative wellbeing network, are running a number of free virtual activities for people in Caerphilly borough to help combat loneliness.

The activities will run until Sunday, January 24, and are intended to raise people’s spirits over the post-Christmas period, which is a time when many people experience low mood – particularly hindered by the pandemic and latest lockdown.

They will be delivering sessions and activities around arts, crafts, dance, writing and more – while working with artists, creatives and community organisations throughout Caerphilly and the wider eastern Valleys region. There will also be an opportunity to watch livestreamed music and listen to talks on local history.

Cwtsh previously ran similar programmes to mark World Mental Health Day and during the firebreak lockdown – which provided them with the understanding of how the sessions over Zoom help people to feel connected to others around them in their community. Alongside this, the enjoyable and relaxing sessions have a positive impact on people’s wellbeing.

The previous sessions haven’t just helped the people of Caerphilly, but also people across the world, with participants from as far away as Brisbane in Australia.

The sessions can be booked through Eventbrite.

Caerphilly County Borough Council arts development officer, Kate Verity, said: “Creative activities can really help people to take their minds off some of the stress we are experiencing during the current restrictions and brighten dark winter days. We think that by offering these online through Zoom, people can enjoy being creative, learn some new skills and also have the chance to safely socialise with other creative people.”

To find out more and book sessions visit cwtshwales.eventbrite.com