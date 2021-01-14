A GWENT MP has praised the work of the health board, council, leisure trust and armed forces, in distributing the vaccine in Torfaen.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, MP for Torfaen thanked staff at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Torfaen County Borough Council, the Torfaen Leisure Trust, and the armed forces, for their work helping to immunise Torfaen.

The MP made his statement in what he described as a “challenging point” in the pandemic, with the high level of coronavirus cases across the United Kingdom.

With the vaccine programme getting underway, Mr Thomas-Symonds said it offered “light at the end of the tunnel for our community”.

Torfaen County Borough Council and the Armed Forces have been involved in the vaccination efforts, providing vital logistical and administrative support.

The health board, working in partnership with Torfaen Leisure Trust, opened the region’s first mass vaccine centre at Cwmbran Stadium in December.

READ MORE:

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “This pandemic has been tough for us all, and no more so than during this particularly challenging point. Despite this crisis, and the risk to their own health, NHS and care staff continue to work tirelessly to save our lives and eventually liberate us from the danger of this virus.

“In Torfaen, the extraordinary efforts of the vaccination team at the Aneurin Bevan Health Board offer light at the end of the tunnel for our community.

“The vaccination efforts in our region are accelerating, with the mass vaccine centre opened at Cwmbran Stadium.

"This facility, provided by Torfaen Leisure Trust, is vital to our community’s efforts to continue meeting the challenge of the vaccination programme.

“To all staff at the ABUHB, and to organisations like Torfaen Leisure Trust, Torfaen Council and our Armed Forces, thank you for helping with this absolutely vital work.”

The vaccine is being rolled out in line with Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) guidance.

The health board will contact local residents in these priority groups when it is their time to receive the vaccine.