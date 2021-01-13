CCTV and body cam footage of Mohamud Hassan's time in custody will not be released while an independent police conduct investigation is ongoing, South Wales Police have said.

Mr Hassan died on Saturday, January 9, hours after he had been released from custody, and it was stated in the Senedd on Tuesday that witnesses had reportedly been “shocked by his condition” following his release.

On Monday, South Wales Police said they were investigating the 24-year-old's “sudden and unexplained” death after he was taken into Cardiff Bay Police Station following a disturbance on Newport Road in Roath on Friday.

"Police were called by the Welsh Ambulance Service to a multi-occupancy property on Newport Road, Roath, shortly after 10.30pm [on Saturday]," said a South Wales Police spokeswoman.

"Mr Hassan had been in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station the previous night following a disturbance at the same property.

"He was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and later released without charge which is normal procedure for this offence.

"Mr Hassan left custody at around 8.30am on Saturday morning.

"His death has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as death after police contact and we are arranging the deployment of a family liaison officer to Mr Hassan’s family."

Mr Hassan's aunt Zainab Hassan told the BBC that she saw him within one hour of his release.

"He was released on Saturday morning with lots of wounds on his body and lots of bruises," she said.

"He didn't have these wounds when he was arrested and when he came out of Cardiff Bay police station, he had them.

"Nothing we do is going to bring him back but we will not rest for a second until we have justice."

And over the past two days, hundreds of protestors took to the streets calling for "justice."

South Wales Police said it had so far found no evidence of excessive force or misconduct but has referred itself to the complaints watchdog.

The force said it had received requests to release CCTV and body-worn footage relating to Mr Hassan's death.

"South Wales Police has provided all relevant CCTV footage and body-worn video to the IOPC who are now conducting an independent investigation into police contact with Mohamud Hassan prior to his death in Cardiff on Saturday (January 9)," said a police spokeswoman.

"Therefore the footage cannot be released by South Wales Police while the IOPC is investigating.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Mr Hassan and we acknowledge the impact that his death has had on the wider community.

"We are fully co-operating with the IOPC investigation and are providing them with all of the information and material they have requested."

A fundraiser set up to raise money for Mr Hassan's family to help with funeral arrangements and legal fees has raised more than £40,000 in two days.