CAN you help police find this man?
Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate Mark Arthur Worgan.
They hope to speak to the 31-year-old from Bargoed in connection with a burglary in Monmouthshire.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for information to locate Mark Arthur Worgan, 31, from Bargoed, who we'd like to speak with following a burglary in the Monmouthshire area.
"If you know of Mark's whereabouts, please call us on 101 or DM us, quoting 2100006201."
