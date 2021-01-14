THE DAUGHTER of a father-of-two killed by a dangerous driver in an horrific crash on the M4 revealed her sorrow in a heartbreaking victim impact statement.

Charlotte Williams told of her unbearable loss after her beloved father Jeffrey Paul Williams, 56, from Cwmbran, died in Newport three years ago.

Her moving words were read by prosecutor James Wilson at the sentencing hearing of Cecil Scott who was found guilty of causing his death by dangerous driving.

The defendant, 63, of Ashfield, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, was jailed for four and a half years by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.

Mr Williams was killed on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between Junction 30 Cardiff Gate and Junction 28 for Tredegar Park.

His daughter said: “On June 21, 2018, my life changed forever. That was the day my dad died. I was 23 and my brother was 21.”

She discovered the terrible news when she arrived at her father’s home from work to pay him one of her regular visits.

Miss Williams told the court: "I saw two police officers at my dad's front door. I remember asking one why they were there. She told me and I just collapsed.

"You hear how people say their legs just went from under them and, until that moment, I never understood what that meant. I will never forget that moment or feeling. The rest of that day is a blur.

“I had to identify my dad. I have flashbacks and nightmares about it. My dad was too young to die.”

Miss Williams added: “I didn’t go back to work until September 2018. I wasn’t coping with living without my dad.

“I still have his phone number in my phone. I miss my dad more than I can say.

“He had his whole life ahead of him.

“Nothing can fill the void in my life. He always made time for people.

“He was patient and kind. He was the best dad and was a huge part of my life.

“I will treasure the memories of the time we had together. I am sometimes overwhelmingly sad and empty.”