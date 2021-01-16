Did you take part in National Dress Up Your Pet day? Here is a selection of Gwent pets in their finery.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Cute: This is Lola dressed as a mermaid. The picture was shared by Amie George, of Pontypool
Roar: Lenny the lion, who comes to visit Sarah Brown in Newport from one of her neighbours
Pink: Two-year-old Darcie is a Bichon Frise from Blackwood. Here she is dressed ready for her daily workout. Picture: Lyn Dury
Colourful: This is Gracie, a Shihtzu, dressed up for a Mexican party. She lives with Julie Ann Murphy, of Newport
Smart: Kiba is all dressed up with nowhere to go. Picture: Kelly Saunders
Fun: Sheree Howells, of Cwmbran, shared this picture of seven-year-old Marley rocking his way into 2021
Action: Lucy Marie Fullard, of Newport, shared this picture of her pet dressed in a Newport County AFC kit
Cap: Kano, who is three-years-old and from Magor, loves Bath time and being a dog model. The picture was sent in by Abbie Kyte
Busy: Steve Jones, of Pontypool, sent in this picture of Marley job sharing
Spiders: This is Bella, a miniature Yorkshire terrier, aged five from Chepstow. Picture: Tracy Williams