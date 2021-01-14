ALDI customers will be able to save 75% on products such as bread. Meat and fruit, the supermarket chain has announced.

All of Aldi’s 912 UK stores will soon mark down perishable products such as bread, meat and fruit and vegetables before stores close on their last day of life.

The supermarket chain hope the move will help stores cut waste as part of their target of halving food waste by 2030.

Aldi currently reduces the price of some products on their best-before or use-by dates, but is now offering bigger discounts, which are marked with a red sticker.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “Aldi is already known for its low prices, but these discounts will help some shoppers to cut their grocery bills even further – all while helping us reduce food waste.

“Customers should look out for the red stickers when shopping at Aldi, but shoppers need to be quick as I’m sure the products will prove popular.”

The time that items are reduced will vary by store, and all products will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Child poverty

Meanwhile, the Aldi has pledged to donate 10 million meals to families in need.

Aldi teamed up with Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford to raise awareness of the issue of child poverty in the UK.

Marcus Rashford has teamed up with Aldo to help tackle child poverty. (PA/Aldi/Canva)

New research from Aldi and Neighbourly reveals that food provision demand for families has increased by 71 per cent in the past six months.

To help tackle the problem, Aldi have pledged to donate 10 million meals to disadvantaged families in 2021.

And in order to raise further awareness of the issue and encourage people to help tackle it, the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket has released a heart-wrenching animation that “personifies hunger through a child’s eyes”.

The poignant film sees a young child’s relationship with ‘hunger’ in a poem by Giles Andreae.

Rashford said: “Reading the script for the Aldi animation I felt like I was talking about myself 10 years ago.

“This story is a reality for millions of children so, of course, I was happy to lend my voice. I'm proud to call Aldi a Founding Member of the Child Food Poverty Taskforce.

“Aldi has continued to take active steps to combat the issue of child food poverty and I would encourage everyone to get involved in their pledge to donate 10 million meals.

"2021 is a time to level the playing field once-and-for-all."