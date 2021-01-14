THREE Gwent organisations are receiving a share of £3.4m to help improve wellbeing and mental health in their communities.

Additional support is being made available to groups across Wales thanks to £3.4 million National Lottery funding announced today.

Morrello’s Marvels CIC in Newport, is one of 68 groups across the country to receive a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

It will create physio boxes for patients who have suffered strokes, heart attacks or coronavirus with its £7,982 grant.

The physio boxes will help patients recover to the best of their ability at home.

Gill Hurley said: "We were delighted to receive the award for our pilot project.

"Patients will have a tailored set of exercises designed for them by a physiotherapist, and each box will contain the equipment needed, including a Facebook mini portal with a camera that follows the patients' movements so their therapist can see them exercising.

"It is brilliant to be able to help COVID-19 patients with their recovery and we are excited to start the new year with this positive new project."

Rose’s Way Foundation (above), based in Caerphilly, have received a £10,000 grant to deliver mental health sessions for children in schools across Wales using tools such as worry wizard books and wellbeing bears.

Catherine Coundley-Jeans and Andrew Jeans co-founded the charity to support children and families, after sadly losing their baby girl, Rose, in February last year after a short battle with atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (ATRT) a rare, fast-growing cancer of the brain and spinal cord.

Andrew Jeans said: “We are very excited to start #WellBeingRosesWay and to help support young children and their mental health wellbeing.

READ MORE:

"By teaming up with the Worry Wizard, we will bring young children of primary school age in Wales on a journey from the point of worry to wellbeing.

"We have supported five schools already, and with the support of The National Lottery Community Fund, we can now grow this project by a further 25 schools.”

While Cwtch Baby Bank (above) will use £9,672 to distribute essential baby items such as toys, clothing and food for families who are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

Clare Bird, distribution manager, said: “The baby bank is an extremely valuable resource for the health and social care professionals working with vulnerable families in South East Wales.

"My role, funded thanks to National Lottery players, includes coordinating donations from members of the public, preparing bundles for clients, and overseeing the work of our nine volunteers.”

Ruth Bates, interim director of The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales said: “Charities and organisations in communities across Wales have played an incredible role in keeping people supported and connected throughout the pandemic and continue to do so as we cautiously welcome the new year.

"Thanks to National Lottery players, the Fund has been able to make a significant contribution to helping communities meet the challenges of COVID-19, with £32.5 million awarded to 966 community projects across Wales in 2020.”