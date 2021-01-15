A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

MAREK BADZO, 47, of Clytha Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £834 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty after a trial of soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in the city’s Lewis Street.

DAVID MICHAEL JAMES TAYLOR, 30, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder.

VICTORIA LOUISE CURLE, 37, of Malpas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months, ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

She must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

TIMOTHY MILES, 58, of Craigwood Close, Malpas, Newport, was ordered to pay £252.76 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation for diesel worth £50.76.

ARNIS ABDULLAH NASSA, 40, of Commercial Road, Newport, was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted stealing an electric toothbrush worth £60 from Wilko.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

LUTHER RYAN, 30, of Albert Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £350 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing gifts sets from Boots and six boxes of chocolates from Stow Hill Service Station.

WAYNE ANDREW THOMAS, 44, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and pay £848 in compensation, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty after a trial of assault by beating.

Torfaen

LAUREN ANN JOHNSON, 27, of Hanbury Close, Cwmbran, was jailed for 20 weeks after she admitted two counts of assault by beating and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

She was ordered to pay £363 in compensation, costs and a surcharge after her release from prison.

PAUL STEVEN FOSTER, 34, of Station Farm, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was four jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to having a knife in public.

He must complete a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ETHAN RYAN GRIFFIN, 22, of Twm Barlwm View, Llanfrechfa, was jailed for 84 days after he admitted a Communications Act offence, resisting a constable, the criminal damage of a Gwent Police van, public disorder and failing to surrender.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

Caerphilly

DARREN CRAWLEY, 48, of Heol Aneurin, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted having a hammer in public at Blackwood police station.

KEVIN FRANCIS HALLETT, 32, of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for 18 weeks after he was found guilty of the criminal damage of a Jaguar XF car and being in breach of a suspended sentence for assault by beating.

IAN SMITH, 45, of Davies Street, Cefn Fforest, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and public disorder.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £280 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MATHEW DAVIES, 29, of High Street, Fleur-De-Lis, was ordered to pay £259 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly, resisting a constable and failing to surrender.

GERAINT ROYDEN CARWYN HARLEY, 46, of Jubilee Road, New Tredegar, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, surcharge and costs after he pleaded guilty to stealing £50 worth of food from Morrisons in Bargoed.