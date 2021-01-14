POLICE are investigating a driver who was injured when she crashed her car into a signpost on the A40 dual carriageway in Monmouthshire.
Gwent Police said the driver failed a roadside breath test after officers were called to the crash scene on Monday morning, January 11.
A spokeswoman for the force said the single-vehicle collision was reported at 8.50am.
The driver suffered back, neck and arm injuries in the crash. She was taken to the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, for treatment.
Gwent Police have shared photographs of the crash scene, showing the badly-damaged front end of the car - a red Peugeot which had lost its front bumper.
The airbags inside the vehicle appear to have been set off in the incident, and there was damage to the sign which had been struck, with the car's bumper lying on the ground near a broken metal signpost.
Police inquiries are continuing.
