POLICE in Newport are asking residents to be safe and secure after an increase in break-ins.
Gwent Police have noticed an increase in shed break-ins over the last few weeks.
Neighbourhood policing teams patrolling in the area, but they ask people to take steps to protect their sheds.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "There has been an increase in shed break ins in the Newport West area over the last couple of weeks.
"Here is some information on how to keep sheds safe and secure.
"NPT Officers and community support officers will be patrolling.
"Contact 1010 if you see any suspicious activity."
Included in the advice to improve the security of your shed is:
- Fit a good lock, bolted through the door and reinforced at the back with a steel plate. The hasp should have concealed screws.
- Use a close shackle padlock made of hardened steel and at least 2.5 inches in width with no less than five pins.
- Fit an alarm. Shed alarms are relatively inexpensive, easy to install and can be battery or mains powered.
- Fit all windows with a grille fixed to steel plates insde the shed. If the glass is fitted from outside or its beading is accessible, fix it in place with an adhesive or rubber sealant.
While officers in Torfaen warned of an increase in the number of vehicles being broken into around New Inn.
A spokesman said: "Over the past 10 days around the New Inn we have seen an increase in vehicles being entered and items taken.
"Please ensure your vehicles are secure and that any valuables are removed.
"If anyone has any information or sees anything suspicious or has CCTV contact us on 101."