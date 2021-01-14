NEWPORT Live is offering activities to keep people healthy - physically and mentally - in lockdown.

Newport Live has launched a programme of activities which includes: Low Intensity Training which will be shared weekly online, virtual coffee mornings, and more activities to keep customers active and connected.

These sessions have been tailored for people aged 60+ but are suitable for anyone who’s activity has been restricted by current lockdown restrictions.

Future sessions will be introduced, including health and nutrition tips, making exercise achievable, measuring physical and psychological progress and digital one to ones.

The programme is a result of Newport Live being unable to welcome people into leisure facilities during Tier Four lockdown in Wales.

The organisation is looking to introduce further in-person programmes and sessions – including free swimming and Active 60 and Aqua 60 memberships – which will be shared when leisure facilities can re-open.

Newport Live is joining other leisure providers across Wales to support healthy lifestyles and participation in physical activity for those aged over 60. The programme of activity has been made possible thanks to funding from Sport Wales and the Welsh Government.

Steve Ward, Chief Executive for Newport Live said: “We’re very grateful to Sport Wales and the Welsh Government for this funding which will help us to support those over 60, as well as the wider community.

“We know keeping active has amazing benefits for your mental and physical health and we are continuing to support and encourage as many people as possible with taking part in physical activity.

“These online sessions complement our other digital activity to help people stay Happy and Healthy at Home and provide opportunities to take part in exercise in a safe and responsible way until we are able to welcome people back to our facilities.”

Sport Wales CEO, Sarah Powell, added: “We want people in Wales to have a lifelong enjoyment of sport and by working with partners to help provide additional or supplemented offers that aim to specifically meet the needs of the over 60’s locally we hope that we see even more individuals from this demographic staying or getting active.

“We know that being physically active is one way that can help in keeping us mentally and physically fit, while providing a brilliant way of keeping connected with others.

“I urge people to take a look through their local authority at the different opportunities that are available to help them in doing this.”

For more details on the activity being provided by Newport Live, visit their social media channels or find them on YouTube.