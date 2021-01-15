A TEENAGE thug was locked up for an orgy of violence involving a series of “disturbing” unprovoked alcohol-fuelled attacks on younger victims.

Ethan Bull cut one boy with a broken bottle he held to his neck and broke the jaw and repeatedly headbutted two others in separate assaults.

The defendant, 19, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, was sent to a young offender institution for three years.

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, said the first attack took place at Blackwood bus station in January 2020 on a 16-year-old boy who was socialising there with friends.

She told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant was with a group of around 20 people.

“He seemed intoxicated and had a bottle in his hand.

“Without any provocation, he punched his victim to the face.

“He was then struck again with an upper cut and stumbled. He was later treated in hospital for a fractured jaw.”

Miss Smith-Higgins said the second assault occurred last March during a gathering of schoolchildren in Cefn Fforest.

Bull headbutted his victim three or four times.

The final incident happened on Victoria Road in Newport when he set upon a 17-year-old boy.

Miss Smith-Higgins told the court: “The defendant said to the complainant, ‘You made my friend black and blue. I will make you black and blue.’”

She added: “He grabbed his neck and put a broken glass bottle to his neck and said to him, ‘Do you want this in your neck?’

“His victim felt the broken bottle press against his skin and it started to bleed.”

Bull then kneed the boy in the ribs and made threatening gestures with the knife before he punched him and stamped on his head.

After he was arrested, he told police officers: “I’ve gone too far this time.”

The defendant, who was 18 at the time of the offences, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and two counts of causing actual bodily harm.

The victims cannot be named for legal reasons.

Bull had one previous conviction for drink-driving and dangerous driving.

Ed Mitchard, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty pleas and his young age.

He admitted the assaults were “disturbing” and how the defendant was expecting an immediate custodial sentence.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Bull he had committed the offences under the influence of drink.

She said: “You picked on younger boys and each of them was an innocent victim.”