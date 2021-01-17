HAVE you ever dreamed of being Lord or Lady of the Manor? Well, now could be your chance.

This really is the property that keeps on giving. Not only is there a country mansion but for £1.75 million you could own an additional two cottages and a stable block.

Located on the hill in Catsash this property sits in one Newport's prime positions with far reaching views across open countryside.

This seven-bedroom main home is situated in 2.5 acres of magnificent manicured gardens with mature trees and additional stables for seven horses.

The large sweeping driveway has parking for a number of cars as well as offering a double garage - there's enough space for a collection of cars to rival the Kardashians.

This manor house boasts bags full of fabulous character and is complete with its own leisure complex with an indoor swimming pool, shower room and sauna - however, this project desperately needs completing.

Once inside this brilliant family home you are met by a jaw-dropping marble entrance hall with a feature marble and wrought iron staircase.

There are character features throughout including feature fireplaces and corniced ceilings, however the gaudy interior could do with bringing into the twenty first century.

The breath-taking living space is introduced by a grand sitting room with sleek finishes, large bay window and marble fireplace.

Grandeur continues to ooze through to every corner of the property especially the formal reception rooms and drawing room with its high ceiling and French doors that open on to the manicured lawns.

At the heart of the home is the unique kitchen and breakfast room that boasts an impressive island.

The state of the art hub of the home has gorgeous views and leads out to a further kitchen utility.

Every millionaire's home has to have a home office this property is no different - boasting a study room off the rear hall, next to the leisure complex.

The master bedroom suite has an impressive walk-in wardrobe, ensuite and seating area looking out to the garden.

There is a huge ensuite bathroom with a freestanding bath and a large shower.

There are six additional bedrooms in the manor house, each with their own ensuites.

There is an expansive garden that stretches across the southerly facade of the house, providing a secluded space for entertaining and alfresco dining in the summer months.

At the side courtyard are two cottages that come with the property - the first cottage is two bedroom dwelling whilst the second boasts one bedroom with an ensuite.

Located close to the Celtic Manor this property is suitable for a variety of uses including hotel use, subject to planning.

What more could you really want, except maybe a waiter to bring you some champagne?

The property is available on Rightmove.