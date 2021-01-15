CAR parking charges are being axed at five Caerphilly council-owned country parks.

The county borough council’s cabinet agreed yesterday to remove the existing pay and display fees in five of the authority’s country parks.

This follows on from a recent decision to extend free parking at council-owned car parks in towns across the county borough until the end of March.

That move is intended, to support key workers and to encourage residents to shop local.

It is being stressed by the council however, that people must continue to follow the current restrictions governing travel to take exercise, and the new fee-free parking arrangements should only be made the most of after the rules have been eased or removed.

The country car parks across Caerphilly which will benefit from free parking are Parc Coed Tir Bargoed, Parc Cwm Darran (also Bargoed), Parc Penallta, Pen-y-Fan Pond near Oakdale, and the Sirhowy Valley Country Park.

The rates for short-stay and long-stay car parks have also been standardised across the county borough.

The cabinet member for environment and infrastructure, Cllr John Ridgewell, said: “We are very fortunate to have some fantastic country parks in our county and recognise that visiting them will have a positive impact on the wellbeing of our community.

“It’s important that everyone continues to adhere to the current coronavirus restrictions.

“But after the restrictions are eased, and the advice on travelling to exercise has changed, residents and visitors will then be able to travel to these sites to enjoy all they have to offer and park free of charge.”

The leader of the Plaid Cymru group in Caerphilly, Cllr Colin Mann, said he supported this decision.

Cllr Mann said: “We opposed the charging scheme seven years ago before it was introduced, and we’ve objected ever since.

“One of the points highlighted by the task and finish group was that parking charges should be removed in order to recognise the significant health benefits to residents.

“That is exactly what we argued - that the charging regime was putting people off exercising when they are being urged to keep fit.”