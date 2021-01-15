TWO volunteers have been rewarded for their hard work in maintaining and improving parkland.

Dean Griffiths and Emily Wilkins give their time to the Friends of Cefn Fforest Eco Park to help bring the park to the standard that saw it awarded a Green Flag last year.

Mr Griffiths was a finalist in the Keep Wales Tidy Volunteer of the Year Award, while Miss Wilkins won the Young Volunteer of the Year Award.

Miss Wilkins, 16, wanted to do something at the park in memory of a close friend. With advice from the Friends group and Caerphilly council, she raised funds to have a tree planted, and afterwards took the lead in organising events, such as the planting of crocus bulbs with other young people who have also continued to help out. She was also involved in the building of a butterfly garden, and will be working on a mural on the park’s boundary wall.

Secretary of Friends of Cefn Fforest Eco Park, Chris Edwards, said: “Anything we ask, Emily is only too pleased to do it, and what is more important, since her involvement, she has helped and nurtured other young people to respect the part for what it is.

“She is an extremely worthy candidate for this award and we are delighted and congratulate her on this outstanding achievement.”

Mr Griffiths became involved as a volunteer with Groundwork Wales in 2019, and has repaired stone walls, maintained paths, and helped build steps among a number of jobs.

After the Groundwork Wales project ended, he stayed on as a volunteer and has been instrumental in helping keep the park tidy, litter free and accessible for visitors. He even erected the Green Flag from Keep Wales Tidy.

Ms Edwards said: “He is constantly working in the park alone and with volunteers when safe, helping to clear the car park of weeds, build a butterfly garden and will be in the forefront for future work that is planned.

“Dean was a worthy candidate for the Keep Wales Tidy Volunteer of the Year Award, and we congratulate him on reaching the finals.”