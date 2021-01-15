OPPOSITION parties at Caerphilly county borough council have called for the Labour group to “go back to the drawing board” with the proposed 3.9 per cent council tax increase.

While the Labour-led Caerphilly county borough council has the second lowest council tax in Wales, concerns have been raised by the opposition parties over struggling residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 3.9 per cent increase, if approved, would be the lowest council tax increase in four years.

However, the leader of Caerphilly’s Plaid Cymru group, Cllr Colin Mann, saiad that it equates to an average increase of £3.32 a week in four years. This is an extra £172.87 a year.

Cllr Mann said: “I can’t think of any area of society where such massive rises in bills have been imposed.

“Plaid Cymru finds the 3.9% rise unacceptable, particularly when inflation is running at under 0.5%.

“The council leadership needs to go back to the drawing board and look again at its proposal.

“Many of our residents are really struggling at present with thousands on furlough and huge numbers have lost their jobs in what is the deepest recession for 300 years.”

The former leader of the Independent group, Cllr Kevin Etheridge said: “Whilst there may be no reduction to services with many residents facing debt and in recession, the 3.9% proposed increase is of major concern and not justified.”

Both councillors also mentioned the leader of the UK Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, who is opposing a council tax increase in England.

However the leader of Caerphilly council, Philippa Marsden, said that the council tax increase was important to balance the budget.

She said: “I am proud of the way this authority continues to manage its budget thanks to our ongoing sound financial management and prudent approach.

“We are working hard to ensure that the council remains financially resilient during these uncertain times and I would like to thank all those involved for making this possible.”

“I fully support these draft budget proposals and I’m sure residents across the county borough will welcome the news that there will be no new cuts. This means we can continue to protect our key services for the future.”