Due to the coronavirus pandemic, working from home has become the new norm for employees across the UK. This has caused a massive boom in creating home offices, but not necessarily with the most comfortable setups. These makeshift offices are starting to take a toll on peoples’ bodies and have created a new demand for physical therapy.

In order to prevent serious strain on your body, doctors recommend using ergonomic products, like an ergonomic chair or keyboard, to create a more comfortable workspace. What do ergonomic products do exactly? Due to their unique design, they make movements like typing and scrolling easier, more natural, and put less pressure on your body.

Whether your workplace is a couch, desk, or kitchen table, there are ways to make your space more ergonomic so that you can work for hours on end with ease. Here are 14 products at various different price points that will bring less strain (literally) into your workday.

1. A chair that supports your neck and back

A chair that supports your neck and back Credit: Herman Miller Aeron

A supportive chair can make all the difference in your back and neck comfort. At Reviewed, we tested several office chairs and found the Herman Miller Aeron to be our favourite. Although the chair is pricey, its suspension on the seat and backrest will keep you comfortable and supported for long stretches of time. The Autonomous ErgoChair 2 is one of our favourites for its adjustable headrest and great lumbar support, though it's still not particularly cheap. For a more affordable option, this office chair on Amazon has rave reviews.

2. A comfortable pillow to support your lower back

A comfortable pillow to support your lower back Credit: Amazon

I worked as a waitress for several years and hurt my back carrying heavy trays. These days, I make sure that my back is always supported. The Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow can be attached to nearly any sized chair and relieves the pressure on your mid and lower back. It’s a great alternative if you don’t want to buy a whole new chair.

3. A balance ball chair to keep you active and focused

A balance ball chair to keep you active and focused Credit: Amazon

A balance ball chair has many benefits. It promotes proper spine alignment, relieves back pain, and can even boost energy by engaging your mind and body to stay balanced. The Pro11 Wellbeing Live Up Balance Ball posture Chair is a popular choice in particular because of its back support bar, easy-glide wheels, and an air pump to get the chair set up with ease.

4. A keyboard that reduces strain on your wrists

A keyboard that reduces strain on your wrists Credit: Amazon

If you type a lot for your job, sore wrists are often a warning sign that carpal tunnel syndrome could be laying in wait. Ergonomic keyboards reduce strain by allowing your hands and arms to type in a more natural position.

"I won’t lie, there’s a real learning curve if you’ve never used one before. But ever since I made the switch to a Microsoft ergo keyboard eight years ago, I’ve never looked back. A note of caution, however, if you’re sharing a workspace: It’s a bit loud," says Reviewed Editor-in-Chief, David Kender.

5. A good mouse for comfortable scrolling

A good mouse for comfortable scrolling Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

When looking for a great mouse, you want one that makes scrolling quick and easy and doesn’t put extra strain on your wrist. That’s why ergonomics were top of mind when we tested different wireless mice. The best mouse that we tested was the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S. It can pair to three different screens and move seamlessly between them. It even has the ability to switch between a click-style scroll and a smooth scroll by just pushing a button. Our favourite budget pick is the HP Wireless Mouse X4000. It can connect to five devices and worked well on all the surfaces we tested.

6. A standing desk to ensure you’re not sitting all day long

A standing desk to ensure you're not sitting all day long Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

It can be uncomfortable sitting for hours at a time. A standing desk is a great alternative that will help to keep you moving throughout the day and boost your energy and focus levels. A good affordable option that we liked is the Varidesk ProPlus 36. It comes completely set up and transitions smoothly between heights.

7. A footrest to improve your leg circulation

A footrest to improve your leg circulation Credit: Amazon

Making sure your feet are positioned properly can help you to maintain overall comfort throughout the day. This top-rated footrest is raved about by reviewers because of its adjustability and solid build

8. A kneeling chair to improve your posture

A kneeling chair to improve your posture Credit: Amazon

Kneeling chairs may look weird, but they have several benefits that can keep your body in tip-top shape throughout your workday. The angle of the chair keeps the spine aligned, reduces back and neck strain prevents hunching and reduces muscle fatigue. The PRO 11 WELLBEING Adjustable Ergonomic Kneeling Chair is popular and well-reviewed thanks to its comfort level, sturdiness, and stylish appearance.

9. A seat cushion to protect your tailbone

A seat cushion to protect your tailbone Credit: Amazon

If you don't intend to buy a whole new chair, but still want to have a comfortable seating arrangement, consider getting this top-rated gel seat cushion on Amazon. It's made from non-slip orthopaedic gel and memory foam and people love it. It's said to support your tailbone and relieve pressure on your back, making it especially worth it for people with sciatica.

10. A mouse pad to cushion your wrist

A mouse pad to cushion your wrist Credit: Amazon

A cushioned mouse pad can make all the difference in reducing strain on your wrist. The Belkin Gel Mouse Pad has great reviews because of the added comfort and support it offers. The mouse pad is lightweight and durable, and the non-slip rubber base holds it firmly in place.

11. A keyboard wrist rest pad for additional support

A keyboard wrist rest pad for additional support Credit: Amazon

A wrist rest pad is ideal for long hours of typing. It improves hand and wrist posture, which releases your elbows, shoulders, and joints from stress. The Gimars Wrist Rest Pad boasts high ratings because of its smooth, breathable and durable memory foam material.

12. A stand to bring your screen up to a healthy height

A stand to bring your screen up to a healthy height Credit: Amazon

Laptop and monitor stands are great for two things: bringing your screen up to eye level and providing additional storage space. The BONTEC Wood Monitor Stand Riser is perfect for doing both jobs (and reviewers agree!). It raises your monitor to a comfortable viewing height, in turn reducing strain on your neck and eyes, and it is incredibly sturdy. The stand also has a drawer that provides storage space underneath the monitor.

If you’re working on a laptop, this Bestand laptop stand is loved by reviewers because it can raise your laptop to the ideal height while simultaneously keeping your laptop cool.

13. A large monitor to reduce strain on your eyes

A large monitor to reduce strain on your eyes Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

Working on a second, larger monitor instead of your tiny laptop screen can reduce strain on your eyes and neck. An affordable but still top-performing option is the HP 24f Ultraslim Full HD Monitor which boasts a large, bright screen and an ultra-thin design.

14. A monitor arm to adjust your screen position freely

A monitor arm to adjust your screen position freely Credit: Amazon

A monitor arm can help you adjust your screen with ease and allows for more freedom than a stationary computer stand. This BONTEC monitor stand is a crowd-pleaser because it can fit two monitors at once, can be put into portrait or landscape mode, and is super easy to install.

