A ROUND-UP of drivers who appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court or Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for either drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

MATTHEW DAVIES, 27, of Tone Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANE RONALD ALLCHIN, 30, of Mary De Bohan Close, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £421 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN LEVI LEGGE, 25, of Evelyn Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ZAK DIGHTON, 20, of Council Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ecstasy in his blood.

GARIAN RHYS AHEARNE, 28, of Hillside Avenue, Markham, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN COX, 34, of Brynglas, Gilwern, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NEIL HUMPHRIES, 57, of Brynglas, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOHN ROWLANDS, 59, of Chapel Street, Abercanaid, Merthyr Tydfil, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood on Frederick Street, Newport.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BEN YOUNG, 18, of Bryncoed Terrace, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £277 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH WILLIAM JONES, 50, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON ANTHONY WOOTTEN, 44, of Ilan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood on the M4 in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLAIRE LOUISE JONES, 37, of Windsor Road, Barry, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Corporation Road, Newport.

She was ordered to pay £303 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.