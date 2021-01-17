A MAN has pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Carl Wall, 38, of Corporation Road, Newport, admitted the charge at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.

The offence took place in Newport on December 13, 2020.

Judge David Wynn Morgan adjourned the case until February 9 so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

READ MORE

Wall was remanded in custody.