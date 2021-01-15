POLICE officers have appealed to the public for help to find this man, in connection with an incident in Blaenau Gwent.
Officers said they would like to speak to 26-year-old Danny Tinklin, from Blackwood, following an assault that happened in the Brynmawr area on Friday, December 18.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000457544.
You can also send a direct message with information to the force's Facebook or Twitter accounts.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
