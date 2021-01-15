THERE have been 54 newly reported deaths and 1,808 newly confirmed coronavirus cases according to Public Health Wales.
The 54 deaths reported today bring the Public Health Wales total - throughout the pandemic - to 4,171 deaths.
784 of this cumulative death total has occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board which covers Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, and Blaenau Gwent.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic Public Health Wales reports 1,208 deaths in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, 639 in the Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, 637 in Swansea Bay UHB, 557 in Cardiff and Vale UHB, 300 in Hywel Dda UHB, 40 in Powys Dda TBH, and six residents outside Wales.
According to Public Health Wales statistics there has been 177,864 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic which includes the 1,808 cases reported today.
Public Health Wales have reported that 2,223,850 tests have been carried out throughout the pandemic - 18,970 of these tests have been carried out since their last report.
The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, throughout the entire pandemic, according to Public Health Wales is as follows:
Blaenau Gwent - 5,585
Caerphilly - 11,628
Monmouthshire - 3,591
Newport - 9,490
Torfaen - 5,546
Anglesey - 1,405
Conwy - 2,707
Denbighshire - 3,379
Flintshire - 7,069
Gwynedd - 2,123
Wrexham - 8,962
Cardiff - 22,309
Vale of Glamorgan - 6,226
Bridgend - 11,401
Merthyr Tydfil - 6,004
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 19,316
Carmarthenshire - 9,002
Ceredigion - 1,491
Pembrokeshire - 2,684
Powys - 3,019
Neath Port Talbot - 10,235
Swansea - 15,479
Unknown location - 1,547
Resident outside Wales - 7,666
