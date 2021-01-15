THERE have been 54 newly reported deaths and 1,808 newly confirmed coronavirus cases according to Public Health Wales.

The 54 deaths reported today bring the Public Health Wales total - throughout the pandemic - to 4,171 deaths.

784 of this cumulative death total has occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board which covers Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, and Blaenau Gwent.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic Public Health Wales reports 1,208 deaths in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, 639 in the Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, 637 in Swansea Bay UHB, 557 in Cardiff and Vale UHB, 300 in Hywel Dda UHB, 40 in Powys Dda TBH, and six residents outside Wales.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Wales to tighten coronavirus rules for supermarkets and other businesses

We're in it Together: Full list of support services available throughout Gwent

Coronavirus updates for Wales as hospitalisations reach double the first peak

According to Public Health Wales statistics there has been 177,864 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic which includes the 1,808 cases reported today.

Public Health Wales have reported that 2,223,850 tests have been carried out throughout the pandemic - 18,970 of these tests have been carried out since their last report.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, throughout the entire pandemic, according to Public Health Wales is as follows:

Blaenau Gwent - 5,585

Caerphilly - 11,628

Monmouthshire - 3,591

Newport - 9,490

Torfaen - 5,546

Anglesey - 1,405

Conwy - 2,707

Denbighshire - 3,379

Flintshire - 7,069

Gwynedd - 2,123

Wrexham - 8,962

Cardiff - 22,309

Vale of Glamorgan - 6,226

Bridgend - 11,401

Merthyr Tydfil - 6,004

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 19,316

Carmarthenshire - 9,002

Ceredigion - 1,491

Pembrokeshire - 2,684

Powys - 3,019

Neath Port Talbot - 10,235

Swansea - 15,479

Unknown location - 1,547

Resident outside Wales - 7,666