A MAN was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to stalking a woman.
Oscar Pennacchi, 36, of Somerton Road, Newport, appeared via video link from prison before Cardiff Crown Court.
He admitted stalking his victim between September 16, 2020 and December 11, 2020 in Newport.
Judge Richard Williams heard how Pennacchi stalked the woman at her home and workplace and caused her fear of violence.
Scott Bowen, representing the defendant, an Italian national, said: “He has no previous cautions or convictions.”
He successfully applied for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Probation Service into his client.
Judge Williams said: “The report is to focus on the element of risk of the defendant.”
He told Pennacchi: “The time you have spent on remand will go towards the sentence you will receive.”
The case was adjourned to February 8.
