A TALENTED balloon artist from Ebbw Vale has been keeping people entertained during the pandemic with a series of colourful displays.

Amanda Smith started displaying her 'balloon twisting' sculptures at the start of the pandemic, when lockdown restrictions forced her to pause her regular work.

"When the pandemic started back last year, my business was shelved overnight," she said.

"For two weeks I did nothing in relation to my business, but was inspired when I read an article for balloon twisters from around the world making a balloon sculpture...in a public place near their home, to help raise a smile for all who saw it."

In what was supposed to be a "one-off", she decided to take up the challenge.

"I was overwhelmed by the response it brought," she said. "So the following weekend I made another sculpture, and then another.

"And here I am, 10 months, later still making a different balloon sculpture every weekend for local people to come and enjoy."

Inspiration for the lockdown sculptures has come from classic characters like Mickey Mouse and The Simpsons, but there have also been nods to children's favourites like Peppa Pig and Toy Story.

Mrs Smith, who runs the Masquerade face painting company, has also themed many of her sculptures on current events.

She has created balloon tributes to emergency services workers and Captain Tom Moore, whose fundraising efforts before his 100th birthday captured the nation's hearts and raised millions of pounds for NHS charities.

"I started off making balloons to thank all the key workers, and rainbow coloured balloons to show that there is light at the end of the tunnel – however. that tunnel has proved to be a bit longer than we first anticipated," she said.

And with many people's birthdays falling during periods of lockdown in the past 10 months, Mrs Smith has found a business opportunity in creating made-to-order sculptures to mark the big day.

"Balloons always bring a smile [and] it is difficult for people [with] a lockdown birthday to celebrate," she said. "Their friends and family still want to spoil their loved ones on their special day, and this is an ideal way of doing it as I can make bespoke models that suit the individual."

She said her aim, when starting out as a balloon twister, was to be adventurous and "as creative as I could be".

All her sculptures use latex balloons and are fully biodegradable, she added.

Mrs Smith started face-painting as a hobby in 1992, after being inspired by the professionals that attended the National Garden Festival in her hometown.

The hobby turned into a career – one which took her around the UK, then around the world, as she attended events in Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, and Japan.

After taking up balloon twisting, Mrs Smith has been involved in many imaginative projects, including the construction of a full-size balloon maze, as well as a life-size castle.