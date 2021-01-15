A WOMAN spat in a police officer’s eye after she was arrested for being drunk and disorderly at Gwent’s new £350 million super hospital.
Sharon Miah, 22, from Newport, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and drunk and disorderly behaviour at the recently opened Grange University Hospital, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran.
The offences were committed on December 20, 2020.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Miah spat in a policewoman’s eye.
The defendant, of Medway Court, Bettws, was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Miah must pay the officer £500 in compensation.