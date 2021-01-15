THE first minister has said easing of restrictions in Wales "may be possible".

Mark Drakeford was speaking at the Welsh Government press briefing this afternoon.

It was put to the first minister that Wales wasn't close to hitting targets which would allow an easing of restrictions in the country.

Those include an incidence rate of 300 cases per 100,000 people, a positivity rate of five per cent, and a reduction in hospital numbers.

Mr Drakeford disputed that.

He said: "We are not a long way off on some of those measures.

"This time last week the rate per 100,000 was well above 400 and now it is down to 365 and there are still two weeks before we review the regulations, so we are definitely seeing progress being made."

However, he accepted that other areas, such as hospital figures would not see as fast a reduction.

He added: "We certainly won't see reductions in hospital occupation moving as fast as the community falls because we know there is always a delay."

The first minister then discussed the possibility of restrictions being eased, saying that a change "may be possible".

Mr Drakeford said: "It is important to remember is that even within levels it is possible to make some adjustments.

So even if we are not able to go from level four to level three, within level four it may be possible, and it is a may - and I really want to stress that it is a may - it may be possible to have some marginal easing.

"That will demonstrate to people that the efforts they are making is making a difference."