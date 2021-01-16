BUSINESSES in Monmouthshire affected by Covid-related restrictions are eligible for a Welsh Government grant that will offer cash support during the pandemic.
The Welsh Government’s Restrictions Business Fund is aimed at supporting businesses that operate within the hospitality, tourism or leisure sectors, or their supply chain and non-essential retailers that have been affected by the latest restrictions that came into force on December 4 and December 20.
Eligible businesses that received a payment under the previous Firebreak Lockdown Non Domestic Rate (NDR) grant scheme will already have received an additional automatic payment of either £3,000 or £5,000.
Businesses that have not received the automatic payment or did not previously apply for the firebreak lockdown NDR grant can access the new scheme by completing a short application on the council’s web page at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/business-advice/
Businesses with a rateable value of between £51,000 and £150,000 operating in the hospitality, tourism, leisure, or their supply chain and non-essential retail sectors may also be eligible for a Restrictions Business Fund NDR grant. Grants are for businesses that are liable for business rates on a property in Monmouthshire.