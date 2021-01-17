THIS picture shows a visit by the Prince of Wales (who went on to become King Edward VIII) on a visit to Newport in the early 1920s.

Here he is crossing the River Usk on the Transporter Bridge.

A newspaper report at the time of the visit in August 1921 read:

What Cardiff said by way of welcome to the Prince of Wales last night was enthusiastically endorsed by Newport today. Newport may be distressed by the industrial crisis, but all signs of gloom and discontent was banished, and the people gave the Prince and ideal reception, which, to crown all, brilliant and almost tropical sunshine prevailed throughout the day.

The Prince was due to arrive at Newport Town Hall at eleven o'clock this morning, and although he was half an hour late, there was a sufficient and highly creditable explanation.

MORE NEWS:

The way from St Fagans law past Tredegar Park, and the Royal visitor, hearing that Lord Tredegar's employees included some forty ex-soldiers, made a halt to chat with them and to give a cordial handshake to each. Similar consideration was shown to other assemblages of ex-Service men along the route. The Prince's arrival at the Town Hall was heralded by vociferous cheers, and he passed into the Council Chamber along an avenue formed by troopers of the Monmouthshire detachment of the Gloucestershire Hussars.

The Prince, who wore the service uniform of colonel of the Welch Guards, was attended by Sir Lionel Halsey, and was escorted by Lord Treowen, Lord-Lieutenant of Monmouthshire.

The Mayor presented a number of deputy-lieutenants, members of Town and County Councils, Harbour and Pilotage Commissioners, and others, and afterwards delivered an address of welcome.

The Prince, speaking with great clearness and evident feeling, responded as follows:

"Mr Mayor, I am very grateful for the welcome that hour have extended to me on behalf of the Aldermen and Burgesses of the county borough of Newport, and am glad that is has at last been possible for me to pay you this long-deferred visit.

"I must, however, repeat what I said at Cardiff yesterday, and tell you how deeply I regret that my first visit should have coincided with what must be one of the most difficult periods through which Newport has ever passed.

"When I was last in this part of the country, in the summer of 1919, we had just emerged triumphantly from a great struggle, and though we had not quite got our breath back, we were, I think, entitled to hope that a new era of welfare and goodwill would ere long succeed the sacrifices and horrors of those four years of war.

"We knew that it would not follow immediately. We neither expected nor desired a return to the old order; we hoped for something better. That this hope has not yet been realised is due in a large measure to economic circumstances that are the inevitable and direct result of that vast upheaval and which are affecting the whole of the civilised world.

"We can only hope that a happier time is not far distant, a time of prosperity in which Newport will have her full share.

"I am very glad, Mr Mayor, that I shall have an opportunity of seeing some parts of Newport today, and would as you to convey my best wishes to all your citizens."

Cheers followed the reply, and as the Prince left the hall a male choir gave a spirited rendering of "God Bless the Prince of Wales".

The Prince afterwards visited the docks, where the shipping, most of idle, was dressed in his honour. A choir of dock hands sang to him while he lunched at the canteen with the chairman and directors, after which he made a tug journey along the famous Alexandra Dock. Later the Prince inspected the wards of the Royal Gwent Hospital, chatted with patients and ex-patients, and finally left for St Fagan's amid scenes of tremendous enthusiasm.