TODAY we look back at Abergavenny Livestock Market when it was based right in the heart of the Monmouthshire town.
Robert K Hughes started to document the market back 2010 as a purely personal photographic project, but over time he found it was a unique opportunity to record the market’s activities and characters in its dying days before it moved out of town to Bryngwyn, near Raglan.
Mr Hughes published his pictures in a book called End of an Era. Here is a small selection of Mr Hughes' atmospheric images:
Plenty of action at Abergavenny Livestock Market. Picture: Robert K Hughes
A farmer in thought during one of the livestock auctions held at Abergavenny Livestock Market. Picture: Robert K Hughes
Abergavenny Livestock Market was sited in the centre of the town, on the old cricket field, since 1836 until its closure in December 2013. Right: Auctioneer Phil Jones in action. Picture: Robert K Hughes
MORE NEWS:
- More than 1,000 coronavirus and related deaths in Gwent - ONS
- Newport council defends school meals deal with food parcels firm
- Cefn Fforest thug broke boy’s jaw at Blackwood bus station
A sunny day at the market. Picture: Robert K Hughes
Hosing down the market at the end of a busy day. Picture: Robert K Hughes
Edgar Saysell and Ken Kear. Picture: Robert K Hughes
Welsh Mules. Picture: Robert K Hughes
Andrew Jones, Lyndon Trumper and Merril Pritchard during a Welsh Black sale at Abergavenny Livestock Market. Picture: Robert K Hughes
Bill Williams, centre, and Dan Thomas, right. Picture: Robert K Hughes
Abergavenny Livestock Market no more after the sales moved to the new market at Brwyngwyn, near Raglan. Picture: Robert K Hughes
End of Era by Robert K Hughes was published in 2016 by Country Books priced £20. Visit www.countrybooks.biz