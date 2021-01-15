TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenager who died in a crash on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road on Monday, January 11.

Nineteen-year-old Jac Williams from Treherbert died after the white Ford Fiesta he was driving left the carriageway when heading northbound between Glynneath and Hirwaun at 4.50pm.

His family releases a statement through South Wales Police paying tribute to the father-of-one.

They said: “There are no words to describe how much Jac meant to us as a family, and the past few days have shown that he touched the loves of all who knew him far more than we ever realised.

“Jac was a friend to everyone and loved nothing more than making people smile. A gentle giant with a heart of gold; our world was a better place with him in it.

“Jac had a wonderful future ahead of him. He loved football, especially Swansea City, and was a talented goalkeeper. One of his proudest achievements was being chosen to play for the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of Wales team. However, even that didn’t compare to the pride he felt when he and his girlfriend, Shania, became parents to their son, Oli-John.

“Although we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened, we have been overwhelmed with the love and support from members of the community. Reading the messages, and hearing other people’s memories of Jac, has brought us great comfort over the past few days, and we hope to share them with Oli-John in the future so that he may also know how beloved his father was.”

South Wales Police are investigating and would like any witnesses or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and saw the car to contact them through 101 and quote the log number 2100011889.