A NEWPORT galvanizing firm has donated £10,000 to St David's Hospice Care, which is also based in the city.

Newport Galvanizers Ltd, part of Wedge Group Galvanizers Ltd recently made the donation as part of the group's pledge to distribute £150,000 to good causes.

Edward Saville, general manager, Newport Galvanizers (right) and Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care. Picture: DBPR

Edward Saville, general manager, Newport Galvanizers Ltd, said: “We wanted to support a hospice which is providing care in these difficult times and St David’s was an obvious choice being one of the most respected and well known hospices in the area.

"The hospice looked after my mother-in-law, Iris Hill, when she was ill at home, in March and April last year just as the country was plunged into the first pandemic lockdown.

"She and we as a family received such a wonderful service from the hospice and so I am especially pleased to help support their fabulous work in the community.

"As a company more than £150,000 was distributed towards good causes and we were very pleased to secure the funds for St David’s Hospice Care."

Newport Galvanizers Ltd, based at Llanwern, is a provider of corrosion protection which supports the steel industry and has remained open throughout the pandemic providing support to help enable completion of projects such as the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, and other essential infrastructure developments in the UK.

St David’s Hospice Care, which has its headquarters in Malpas, Newport, were bowled over by the support received over the Christmas period.

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said “We, like many others, have seen a massive disruption in all aspects of our business during the pandemic.

"All of our fundraising events were cancelled and our charity shops have had to close in the firebreaks and lockdowns while the demand for our clinical services has increased significantly, so we are extremely grateful to receive this donation.”

St David’s Hospice Care cares for patients and their families who are suffering from cancer and other life threatening illnesses. Their care is provided free throughout Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and South & Mid Powys. They have to raise £9 million every year with a small percentage of their funding being received by the NHS.