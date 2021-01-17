A DOGS charity in Newport is among those to scoop part of a £120,000 handout from specialist insurer Ecclesiastical.

Basset Rescue Network GB Ltd based rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes basset hounds while providing support to basset hound owners all over the country.

It was nominated to win a share of Ecclesiastical's annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign and received £1,000.

The charity was among 120 across the UK to receive the cash.

In Wales 12,399 residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 131 charitable causes in the country receiving votes. Other nominations were held across the UK and a total of 120 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

MORE NEWS:

Mark Hews, group CEO at Ecclesiastical, said: “Owned by a charity, here at Ecclesiastical our core purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, so charitable giving is at the heart of our business. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better. We hope these donations can bring a positive end to a difficult year and a promising start to 2021.”

A representative from Basset Rescue Network GB Ltd, said: “Ecclesiastical’s donation will enable us to fund vital veterinary care to the hounds that come into our care, from the basics such as neutering and vaccinating, to specialist care such as eye and ear surgery.

"We fundraise for any intervention our hounds need, including behaviourist support. We are all volunteers, and receive no payment, we have an incredible army of fosters, transporters and home checkers that we simply could not do our work without.”

To see the full list of the 120 charity winners go to www.movementforgood.com/12days