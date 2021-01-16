MONMOUTHSHIRE residents have been urged to respond to a consultation on boundary changes in the county.
The Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales has called upon residents to have their say on proposals, which include increasing the number of councillors from 45 to 46.
This could result in 46 councillors representing 42 wards in the county.
The outcome will help decide the boundaries and make-up of Monmouthshire County Council for future elections.
MORE NEWS:
- More than 1,000 coronavirus and related deaths in Gwent - ONS
- Newport council defends school meals deal with food parcels firm
- Cefn Fforest thug broke boy’s jaw at Blackwood bus station
The proposals would result in an average of 1,599 electors being represented by each councillor.
The chief executive of the Boundary Commission for Wales, Shereen Williams, said: “The Commission is very keen to hear local people’s views on the proposals.
“We want to make sure our final proposals deliver the best representation possible for Monmouthshire residents so we need your help as our work enters its final stages.
“Please take a look at the proposals and share your views with us before 10 March when the consultation closes.”
To submit a comment for the proposal visit ldbc.jdi-consult.net/boundaries/index.php
Residents have until March 10 to submit their views, before the Commission considers the representations.
Final recommendations will then be submitted to the Welsh Government.