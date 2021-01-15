SOUTH Wales Police have released a statement in regards to the investigation into the death of a 24-year-old man from Cardiff.

Protestors took to the streets in Cardiff Bay on Tuesday and Thursday following the death of Mohamud Hassan. Mr Hassan was arrested and taken into police custody following a ‘disturbance’ on Newport Road in Roath on Friday, January 8. He was released around 8.30am the following morning - and died at home just hours later.

South Wales Police have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who are investigating.

South Wales Police chief constable Jeremy Vaughan said: “The death of Mohamud Hassan was a tragedy and we will continue to offer our deepest condolences to his family. There is nothing that we can say to ease their pain and we will support them in any way that we can.

“I know many people want to understand what led to his tragic death on Saturday, January 9, particularly the circumstances surrounding his arrest on the Friday before, his time at the police station and his subsequent release from custody.”

He also explained the referral was made to the IOPC because they believed it was the right thing to do and not because they thought that police officers had done anything wrong. He said that they would give an independent view on the decisions the officers made and actions they took.

“It is right and proper that the powers that we exercise are subject of scrutiny and the IOPC will come to their own conclusions in this regard,” said Mr Vaughan. “I completely respect their independence and I completely understand people’s desire to understand what has happened.

“As chief constable I am determined that we should pursue the evidence wherever it takes us.

“I know people want to make their voices heard; the prevalence of racial discrimination and disadvantage across all parts of our society is such an important issue that voices should be heard. In ordinary times policing will do all it can to facilitate people lawfully exercising that right to be heard.

“These are no ordinary times. A global health pandemic is affecting all of us and the virus is spreading leading to unimaginable pressures on the National Health Service and I would urge people to follow the regulations and guidelines to help protect the NHS and save lives.

“I need my police officers to be working hard to protect the public, to respond to incidents of domestic violence and abuse, to respond to sexual violence, knife crime and all other forms of violence and hatred.

“I need them to be available for all these things, to respond to people who call us in a crisis as they do hundreds of times every day. Please observe the regulations so that we can help keep everybody safe.

“The death of Mohamud Hassan was a tragedy and we will do everything that we can to support his family. We will work with the IOPC and provide them with everything that they require, and we will work tirelessly to continue to keep the communities of South Wales safe.”