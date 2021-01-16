A LORRY driver who knocked a woman off her motorbike in an "unforgivably reckless" piece of driving has avoided being sent to prison.

Keith Franklin was driving an articulated lorry on the A40 in Monmouthshire when he struck his victim, sending her crashing into the gutter and causing bruising to her legs, arm, and back.

The victim and her partner had joined the A40 northbound in Raglan, with the 63-year-old defendant driving "very close" to the rear wheel of her motorbike, said Laura Shepherd, prosecuting.

When the victim's partner signalled to Franklin to leave them space, the lorry driver began to overtake the pair.

He pulled into the outside lane on the A40 and then "pulled sharply back in without completing the manoeuvre," clipping his victim's motorbike and knocking her to the ground.

At Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, the judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, noted a statement from Franklin's victim, who said the driver's "selfish actions" had taken a significant physical, psychological and emotional toll on her and her family life.

Franklin himself called the police shortly after the incident, and a witness to the collision stopped to help the victim, the court was told.

Matthew Roberts, defending, said Franklin "bitterly regrets what he has done" and was "absolutely devastated" over the incident, that happened on August 21, 2019.

The grandfather, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, was "petrified of an immediate prison sentence", Mr Roberts added.

At an earlier court appearance, Franklin – who has no previous convictions – admitted one charge of dangerous driving and one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Recorder Bradley said Franklin had committed a "reckless manoeuvre" and caused his victim "pain for many months".

He said Franklin had displayed "exceptionally poor judgement, but it appears to have been out of character".

He jailed Franklin for a total of six months, suspended for 12 months.

Franklin must also complete 150 hours' unpaid work, and must pay £480 in costs and a £122 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for two years, and must pass an extended re-test at the end of that period if he is to regain a full driving licence.