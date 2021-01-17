WHEN Tim Russen became the 46th High Sheriff of Gwent last March, he was looking forward to a year of speaking and presenting awards at events across the region.

But when the pandemic hit and lockdown was announced, he realised the year in office that he had been looking forward to would not go to plan.

“It was upsetting, and I thought to myself ‘how unlucky’,” he said. “It’s probably the strangest ever time to do this job, and it ended up being me who got it.”

Tim Russen awarding Sarah Coleman at Chepstow foodbank in the summer

But after few days feeling glum about how Covid had hit his plans, Mr Russen decided he had to use his strange year in office to make some radical changes.

“Many people probably don’t even know what the High Sheriff of Gwent is, and I couldn’t sit at home all day and not do anything about that,” he said.

He has since moved the office online, awarding many people across Gwent for their remarkable efforts in keeping their communities going in the pandemic.

There was a fundraising Elvis from Abergavenny, foodbanks dealing with ever-increasing demand and falling volunteer numbers, and prison officers at HMP Usk who have worked tirelessly in difficult conditions – among many others to receive honours.

Tim Russen with Pastor John at Noddfa Church in Torfaen, and MP Nick Thomas-Symonds

Mr Russen has posted every award he has given online to share the work of those he has heard about, and has even held his recent ceremonies on Zoom.

READ MORE:

“When I took the role on I was told I wouldn’t have to do much because the majority of jobs would come to me," he said. "But with the pandemic that hasn’t been the case.

“I decided if these people weren’t going to come to me in the form of being invited to ceremonies, then I had to go to them.

“I’ve been using social media and other contacts to seek out people doing brilliant work.

“I’d never heard of Zoom nine months ago and I’d never gone on social media – now I’m talking to all sorts of wonderful people on there and spreading the word that we have some truly fabulous people in Gwent.

“It’s not easy because I’m well aware I haven’t covered everybody, and there are so many brilliant acts of kindness happening here.”

Members of Abergavenny Street Monitors receiving their High Sheriff Award

In the summer Mr Russen did his own online auction to raise £37,000 for charity, with lots from Dame Shirley Bassey and Sir Tom Jones among a host of other prizes.

“We had hundreds of pounds coming in from all over, including £500 from Greece,” he added. “It’s remarkable really. That auction would never happened if it wasn’t for the pandemic.”

Mr Russen said he “firmly believes every cloud has a silver lining”, and he says the pandemic has brought the office of the High Sheriff into the 21st century.

Shaz Miah, owner of Indian Summer in Monmouth, getting his award for delivering discounted takeaway meals for key workers

“The High Sheriff has always done these awards, perhaps not at the scale they’re being done now, but only a few people ever knew about it because it’s never been shared online.

“I found it very daunting to begin with, but I’m proud of how we’ve managed to do so many awards and bring the office into the limelight.

“It wasn’t the year we’d hoped for, but I’ve found it extremely humbling. A year ago I had an idea of the type of place Gwent was, but the pandemic has really highlighted that for me.”