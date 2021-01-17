Last week I spoke in a debate in Parliament about the need for the government to do more to help the three million people across Britain who have been excluded from UK government support schemes.

Many of these individuals will soon have gone a whole year without support.

This includes constituents whose employers chose not to take part in the furlough scheme; self-employed directors of small businesses who are paid via dividends; those who have been on parental leave, and many others.

I urged the government to look at what can be done to support these excluded groups, and to take urgent action to ensure that our social security system is fit for purpose for those who need it.

We are in the worst recession for 300 years, and family incomes are under huge strain.

In this context, it is simply indefensible that the Conservative government is looking to cut Universal Credit by £1,000 for six million families in April.

This includes 8,812 families in Newport East alone. Ministers must rule that out now, as well as ending the illogical and unfair five-week wait for a first Universal Credit payment; and change advance payments from loans to grants to prevent more people falling into debt.

There's also no reason why the government should not provide a £20 uplift to legacy benefits as they have done for Universal Credit, On all these points, action is needed quickly.

* The coronavirus pandemic has accentuated the problem of household debt.

The Resolution Foundation recently found that 54 per cent of the lowest income families have needed to borrow to pay for necessities since last March, while the debt advice charity Stepchange estimates that the pandemic has left 2.87 million people at high risk of long-term debt.

In the midst of this worrying situation, we are seeing the popularity of the buy-now-pay-later credit industry skyrocket, particularly online where customers are offered the option to pay in instalments when they reach the checkout.

Indeed, one prominent company operating in sector reported a 43 per cent increase in sales during the pandemic.

This is a form of credit that promotes impulse buying—one in four users online spend more than they planned—and it is targeted at young consumers who are pursued by companies using celebrity influencers and targeted ads.

Worryingly, it is also an unregulated industry. The Financial Conduct Authority (which regulates similar products such as credit cards) has no powers to act if buy-now-pay-later companies are not treating consumers fairly.

Last week I spoke to and voted for an amendment to the Financial Services Bill from my Labour colleague Stella Creasy which would require buy-now-pay-later operators to be regulated by the FCA.

We should protect consumers and properly regulate a sector which is currently uncontrolled, while operating with a social media-savvy face. As I said in the debate last week, we simply cannot wait for more people to get into trouble with unsustainable levels of debt before we act.

If you are experiencing problems with debt, help is available via the organisations below:

Citizens Advice - www.citizensadvice.org.uk/wales; 03444 77 2020

StepChange - www.stepchange.org; 0808 808 4000

National Debtline - www.nationaldebtline.org; 0808 808 4000